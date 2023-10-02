Previous
The secret life of mannequins #55 by swillinbillyflynn
The secret life of mannequins #55

Who does she thing she is, strutting through here with her sparkly bag and shoes, flashing her leg to every passer by. I'm going to have a word with the window dressers, tell them what she gets up to when no one's looking.
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

Babs ace
Ha ha love the narrative.
October 2nd, 2023  
