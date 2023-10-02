Sign up
Photo 1005
The secret life of mannequins #55
Who does she thing she is, strutting through here with her sparkly bag and shoes, flashing her leg to every passer by. I'm going to have a word with the window dressers, tell them what she gets up to when no one's looking.
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
Tags
window
,
shop
,
mannequin
Babs
ace
Ha ha love the narrative.
October 2nd, 2023
