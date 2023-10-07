Previous
Born in the wrong era by swillinbillyflynn
Born in the wrong era

This young lady was so excited at seeing all the Rosetti works on display in The Tate.

She just had that Pre-Raphaelite look about her. I feel that if she had been born 200 years earlier, she would probably have been one of their models.
7th October 2023

Casablanca ace
Undoubtedly she would
October 7th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Love this. I like taking pics of people viewing artworks especially in unguarded moments of pleasure and interest
October 7th, 2023  
