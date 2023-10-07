Sign up
Previous
Photo 1010
Born in the wrong era
This young lady was so excited at seeing all the Rosetti works on display in The Tate.
She just had that Pre-Raphaelite look about her. I feel that if she had been born 200 years earlier, she would probably have been one of their models.
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
2
0
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
3784
photos
134
followers
145
following
276% complete
View this month »
1003
1004
1005
1006
1007
1008
1009
1010
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
19th September 2023 12:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
tate
,
pre-raphaelite
,
rosetti
Casablanca
ace
Undoubtedly she would
October 7th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Love this. I like taking pics of people viewing artworks especially in unguarded moments of pleasure and interest
October 7th, 2023
