Previous
Photo 1057
Princes Lia
Sorry if I'm overlading my journal with pictures of Lia. I just can't help myself, she's just so cute adorable and very photogenic. Just like her mum Kitty. 😊
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
5
7
Swillin' Billy Fl...
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
3832
photos
138
followers
157
following
1050
1051
1052
1053
1054
1055
1056
1057
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
7
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
23rd November 2023 2:40pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
cat
,
lia
Kitty Hawke
ace
Awww....she is such a sweetie (so are you) XX
November 23rd, 2023
Wendy
Cute and shares my daughter's name... It's purrfection.
November 23rd, 2023
Diana
ace
She is starting to look like a Queen now and obviously loves you to take a photo of her. I really like the last part of your narrative ;-)
November 23rd, 2023
Betsey
ace
Lovely girls!
November 23rd, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Regal looking...
November 23rd, 2023
