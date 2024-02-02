All that Jazz

Previous
One of my favourite instruments. It is a really beautiful bit of kit and has a particularly beautiful sound that suites a lot of the songs I write.

For those interested in such things it is an Ozark Professional series Jazz guitar model 3178. With a Spruce top and flamed maple back and sides. It also has an ebony fretboard, tail piece and scratch plate. Also features a gold plated humbucker pickup and machine heads. As much an eye catching work of art as a musical instrument.

Meanwhile, in the shameless self promotion department....... If you want to hear what it sounds like. You need to look (or listen) no further than here 😁

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nu9V-MtIf5g
