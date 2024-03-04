Sign up
Previous
Photo 1159
Nice hat
It always amuses me when the designers go to so much trouble to give a mannequin such detailed and realistic knees, then give them blank faces.
The secret lives of mannequins No. 61
4th March 2024
4th Mar 24
1
1
ace
Babs
ace
At least she is 'armless
March 4th, 2024
