Previous
Nice hat by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1159

Nice hat

It always amuses me when the designers go to so much trouble to give a mannequin such detailed and realistic knees, then give them blank faces.

The secret lives of mannequins No. 61
4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
317% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
At least she is 'armless
March 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise