I never could resist..... by swillinbillyflynn
I never could resist.....

......a path into the wildwoods. It always gives me a feeling that some elusive magical world of the fae isn't far away. Or is it just that my mind is looking for an escape into another world, free from war, starvation, greed and brutality.
JackieR ace
Love a tree tunnel
March 19th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
The Fae are never far away.......
March 19th, 2024  
Mags ace
A magical path!
March 19th, 2024  
