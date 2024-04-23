Previous
I was quite taken with this handbag I saw in a shop in Wadebridge. It has a working clock built into the front of it.

Speaking of time. busy day today starting on the final mixes on the tracks for the new Pirates of St. Piran album. Also working on the artwork for the album cover.
