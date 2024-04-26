Sign up
Luna
Since our black cat Jack went missing 4 months ago, our little tortie girl, Lia, has been missing him terribly. So we have found her a new playmate.
This is Luna who looks just like Lia but has long fur. She is very sweet, beautiful and friendly.
We will be picking her up from the cat rescue when we get back from Brixham Pirate Festival on the 9th of May. Can't wait. 🐈🐈
26th April 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
Such a little sweetie.
April 26th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh what a cutie. Let’s hope that they become firm friends.
April 26th, 2024
Diana
ace
What a fabulous idea and such a gorgeous kitty!
April 26th, 2024
