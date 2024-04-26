Previous
Luna by swillinbillyflynn
Luna

Since our black cat Jack went missing 4 months ago, our little tortie girl, Lia, has been missing him terribly. So we have found her a new playmate.

This is Luna who looks just like Lia but has long fur. She is very sweet, beautiful and friendly.

We will be picking her up from the cat rescue when we get back from Brixham Pirate Festival on the 9th of May. Can't wait. 🐈🐈
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
Kitty Hawke ace
Such a little sweetie.
April 26th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh what a cutie. Let’s hope that they become firm friends.
April 26th, 2024  
Diana ace
What a fabulous idea and such a gorgeous kitty!
April 26th, 2024  
