Luna

Since our black cat Jack went missing 4 months ago, our little tortie girl, Lia, has been missing him terribly. So we have found her a new playmate.



This is Luna who looks just like Lia but has long fur. She is very sweet, beautiful and friendly.



We will be picking her up from the cat rescue when we get back from Brixham Pirate Festival on the 9th of May. Can't wait. 🐈🐈