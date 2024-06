Manufacturing part 3

All done at last. just the cellophane wraps to do and we are ready to rock and roll.



There isn't a huge market for physical CDs these days, most of the income from our music comes from music downloads and streaming. However it is nice to know that some people still listen to music at high quality on real speakers, rather than crappy MP3 versions on microscopic farty iPhone speakers, where all the bass just disappears. As a lifelong bass player, I find that just unacceptable. 🎸😁