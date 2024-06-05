Previous
Photo 1252

A trailer for the new Pirates of St. Piran Album and Single

Including snippets of some of the songs included on the album.

I know we are not supposed to advertise on here........ But we are not profiting from this venture, as all profits go to our local Children's Hospice, The RNLI, and the Air Ambulance Service.

But hey..... if you are feeling really uncharitable, feel free to report me. 😁
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
