My Precious

This is my much loved 1962 Framus Star Bass.



After 62 years of valiant service, both gigging and recording, I thought it had finally given up the ghost....... It has sat in my studio in bits for months now. Sadly it's neck joint had just disintegrated, my usual repair guy had pretty much given up on it and read it it's last rights.



However, someone recommended a local luthier, so I thought I'd give him a try............ He looked at it, shook his head, sucked air in between his teeth and said "I'll see what I can do............ And now, the wonderful Dorian Farrow at DF Guitars is my new guitar hero........ I must say he is such a nice guy and I would recommend him to anyone.



He has virtually rebuilt the crumbling neck joint, done a full re-fret, installed new tuners, done a full setup and restring. And now........ She looks, plays, feels and sounds as good as new.



You have no idea how happy this makes me. 😁