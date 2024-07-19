Previous
"OOOO that's pretty" by swillinbillyflynn
"OOOO that's pretty"

Kitty admiring a very nice Bentley...... I might consider one of those............. A bit pretentious but it is purple and I could get all my gigging kit in it's very large boot. 😁
Kitty Hawke ace
haha....yes indeed....very pretentious....but very pretty.........I do have a lottery ticket this week :)
July 19th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
I always used to take my stage piano to car showrooms as it is the largest item and it needed to fit! Nice car 😄😄😄
July 19th, 2024  
Diana ace
Pity the summer sale is only in the shop! It would suit you but I would change the number plate ;-)
July 19th, 2024  
