Photo 1296
"OOOO that's pretty"
Kitty admiring a very nice Bentley...... I might consider one of those............. A bit pretentious but it is purple and I could get all my gigging kit in it's very large boot. 😁
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
13th July 2024 11:20am
Tags
car
,
kitty
,
bentley
Kitty Hawke
ace
haha....yes indeed....very pretentious....but very pretty.........I do have a lottery ticket this week :)
July 19th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
I always used to take my stage piano to car showrooms as it is the largest item and it needed to fit! Nice car 😄😄😄
July 19th, 2024
Diana
ace
Pity the summer sale is only in the shop! It would suit you but I would change the number plate ;-)
July 19th, 2024
