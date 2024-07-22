Previous
Mum has gone to Primark by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1299

Mum has gone to Primark

Kitty and I always go shopping together. I'm not one of those guys who sit in the carpark at supermarkets while she does the weekly shop. I always go clothes shopping with her...... but there are certain shops I just can't stand.

Primark is one of them. I don't know why, but there is just something about their cheap and cheerless clothing for the masses, that irritates me. The men's section has absolutely nothing I would be seen dead in. They attract a certain type of customer, who seem to throw stuff about all over the floor like it's a jumble sale. So for me it is not a particularly edifying experience.

Don't get me wrong here, I'm not being elitist or anything, If I'm honest, a lot of my favourite clothing has come from charity shops. But I just can't stand the place. I was just the same with Marks and Spencer's.

So whenever Kitty pops in there, I wait outside catching up on a bit of street photography. 😆
22nd July 2024 22nd Jul 24

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
355% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
Looks like you are not the only one !
July 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise