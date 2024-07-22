Mum has gone to Primark

Kitty and I always go shopping together. I'm not one of those guys who sit in the carpark at supermarkets while she does the weekly shop. I always go clothes shopping with her...... but there are certain shops I just can't stand.



Primark is one of them. I don't know why, but there is just something about their cheap and cheerless clothing for the masses, that irritates me. The men's section has absolutely nothing I would be seen dead in. They attract a certain type of customer, who seem to throw stuff about all over the floor like it's a jumble sale. So for me it is not a particularly edifying experience.



Don't get me wrong here, I'm not being elitist or anything, If I'm honest, a lot of my favourite clothing has come from charity shops. But I just can't stand the place. I was just the same with Marks and Spencer's.



So whenever Kitty pops in there, I wait outside catching up on a bit of street photography. 😆