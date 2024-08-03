Sign up
Previous
Photo 1311
Pebbles
Washed up on the shore in Penzance.
3rd August 2024
3rd Aug 24
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
Photo Details
Tags
pebbles
shore
penzance
Mags
ace
They're HUGE! Very cool.
August 3rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautifully smooth and great pov. A bit big to fit in your pocket.
August 3rd, 2024
Diana
ace
The biggest pebbles I have ever seen, also the most beautiful with that lovely sheen.
August 3rd, 2024
