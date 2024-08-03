Previous
Pebbles by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1311

Pebbles

Washed up on the shore in Penzance.
3rd August 2024 3rd Aug 24

Swillin' Billy Fl...

@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
Mags
They're HUGE! Very cool.
August 3rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely
Beautifully smooth and great pov. A bit big to fit in your pocket.
August 3rd, 2024  
Diana
The biggest pebbles I have ever seen, also the most beautiful with that lovely sheen.
August 3rd, 2024  
