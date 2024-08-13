Previous
Two kitties by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1317

Two kitties

Still not friends yet but getting closer all the time. It has only taken 3 months to get this far. 😁

I can never workout why cats are instantly friendly towards us humans but react so badly to other cats. I suppose it's a territorial thing.
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

Swillin' Billy Fl...

@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
Babs ace
At least they are getting closer.
August 14th, 2024  
Diana ace
They do not like intruders and try to protect their environment. They are both so gorgeous, could even be twins.
August 14th, 2024  
