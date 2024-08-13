Sign up
Photo 1317
Two kitties
Still not friends yet but getting closer all the time. It has only taken 3 months to get this far. 😁
I can never workout why cats are instantly friendly towards us humans but react so badly to other cats. I suppose it's a territorial thing.
13th August 2024
13th Aug 24
2
1
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
4094
photos
137
followers
158
following
361% complete
View this month »
1311
1312
1313
1314
1315
1316
1317
1318
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
6th August 2024 4:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cats
Babs
ace
At least they are getting closer.
August 14th, 2024
Diana
ace
They do not like intruders and try to protect their environment. They are both so gorgeous, could even be twins.
August 14th, 2024
