Super Sexy Fishnet Vest £3.50..... Cheap at twice the price.

The secret life of Mannequins #65



Outside our favourite vintage and retro shop in Wadebridge. They do seem to specialise in an interesting range in exotic lingerie..... verging on the downright kinky.



Kitty did buy a nice little item, but I'd probably get banned from 365 If I posted a picture of her wearing it. 😃

