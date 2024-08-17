Previous
Shopping...... by swillinbillyflynn
Shopping......

Kitty does enjoy delving into the hidden treasures in the vintage, retro and charity shops. I must admit, we find so many interesting and fun things to wear in there. Consequently, she is usually the best dressed women at any event, and She regularly gets stopped in the street and complimented on how fabulous she looks.

Mainstream fashion shops have no appeal to us. Particularly men's fashion shops, It's all sportswear and trainers...... that I wouldn't be seen dead in.

Although I do have an urge to take a dripping wet, "Superdry" sweatshirt back to the shop and complain. Or a worn out "Everlast" sweatshirt with holes in it. Or even a shredded, bloodstained "No Fear" hoodie and tell them about how I tried to hug a grisly bear because I wasn't frightened of it. 🐻


Kitty Hawke ace
haha......love the 'grizzly bear' comment ! Goodness...my hair is some red isn't it !
August 17th, 2024  
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
@cutekitty And you didn't already know that? Don't you ever look in the mirror. 😁
August 17th, 2024  
