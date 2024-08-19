Nearly there.

Working on the final artwork for the new Changelings Album, All the music is recorded, and mixed, just working on the final mastering.



Scheduled for release in late September. Getting quite exited and can't wait to unleash it on the unsuspecting public.



To avoid any confusion........

For recording and Royalty purposes, I have 3 very distinct personas.



Barry Cooper - Which is the name my parents gave me, but since my mother passed away a few years ago, no one ever calls me Barry anymore.



Bazz Cooper - Which is the name I use fro my solo work and anything I record as part of "Captain and the blade" and "The Changelings"



Swillin' Billy Flynn - is the name I use for my work with "The Pirates of St. Piran" But is also the name most of my friends now use, so it is the one I use in my every day life.



So you can just call me Billy 😁







