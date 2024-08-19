Previous
Nearly there. by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1327

Nearly there.

Working on the final artwork for the new Changelings Album, All the music is recorded, and mixed, just working on the final mastering.

Scheduled for release in late September. Getting quite exited and can't wait to unleash it on the unsuspecting public.

To avoid any confusion........
For recording and Royalty purposes, I have 3 very distinct personas.

Barry Cooper - Which is the name my parents gave me, but since my mother passed away a few years ago, no one ever calls me Barry anymore.

Bazz Cooper - Which is the name I use fro my solo work and anything I record as part of "Captain and the blade" and "The Changelings"

Swillin' Billy Flynn - is the name I use for my work with "The Pirates of St. Piran" But is also the name most of my friends now use, so it is the one I use in my every day life.

So you can just call me Billy 😁



19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
363% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
So you are not only a fun pirate, but also a designer and engineer. Billy the Whizz methinks :) Cover looks great
August 19th, 2024  
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
@casablanca As an independent recording artist these days, you have to be a jack of all trades, if you want to make any money out of it. We are never going to get rich out of it, but if it finances my recording studio and my ever growing instrument collection, I'm happy. Just as well we don't do it for the money. 😁
August 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise