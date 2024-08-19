Sign up
Previous
Photo 1327
Nearly there.
Working on the final artwork for the new Changelings Album, All the music is recorded, and mixed, just working on the final mastering.
Scheduled for release in late September. Getting quite exited and can't wait to unleash it on the unsuspecting public.
To avoid any confusion........
For recording and Royalty purposes, I have 3 very distinct personas.
Barry Cooper - Which is the name my parents gave me, but since my mother passed away a few years ago, no one ever calls me Barry anymore.
Bazz Cooper - Which is the name I use fro my solo work and anything I record as part of "Captain and the blade" and "The Changelings"
Swillin' Billy Flynn - is the name I use for my work with "The Pirates of St. Piran" But is also the name most of my friends now use, so it is the one I use in my every day life.
So you can just call me Billy 😁
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
2
1
1320
1321
1322
1323
1324
1325
1326
1327
Casablanca
ace
So you are not only a fun pirate, but also a designer and engineer. Billy the Whizz methinks :) Cover looks great
August 19th, 2024
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
@casablanca
As an independent recording artist these days, you have to be a jack of all trades, if you want to make any money out of it. We are never going to get rich out of it, but if it finances my recording studio and my ever growing instrument collection, I'm happy. Just as well we don't do it for the money. 😁
August 19th, 2024
