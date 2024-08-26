Previous
The final leg of our bank holiday marathon. by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1334

The final leg of our bank holiday marathon.

A two hour set in the garden of the Tavern in Newquay on Sunday. Three gigs in 3 days has left us a little tired.

So I chilled out today, manufacturing another batch of CD copies of our latest album, which have been selling like hotcakes at our gigs. 😁
26th August 2024

