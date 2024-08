My two beautiful tortie girls

Lady Luna on the left in her favourite box, giving me a look that says "This is my castle and I shall defend it with my dying breath, so keep your distance human."



and



Princess Lia on the right, giving me a look that says "My food bowl is not quite empty yet, but I can see the bottom of it, So this means that an acute case of malnutrition, rickets and possibly even scurvy is only a matter of seconds away.