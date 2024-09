Don't go near the crockery cupboard..........

For something sinister lurks therein.



Lady Luna has a bit of a thing for cupboards. She got shut in to one the other day and didn't make a sound or attempt to get out. She curled up in there and waited patiently for us to open the door several hours later. She is a bit strange.



Sorry I've been AWOL for a while. I have had a nasty flu bug and now it seems I have covid, which has just floored me. I'll catch up with you all soon............. if I live. 🤧🤮🤢🤒😷💊