The very heart of Cornwall

Up for Sale.



When we first moved to Cornwall we decided settle in the St. Austell area, because although the town centre was a fine example of 1960's concrete chic, and was in need of a thorough makeover, it was a busy, thriving, vibrant town centre, with a multitude of quirky and interesting independent traders. There was also much talk of a 15 million pound makeover on it's way, so the town's future looked quite rosy.



It is also very central and nothing in Cornwall is much more than an hours drive away. Also we found the perfect house in the leafy suburbs out at Mount Charles which was just a short walk from the town centre and Charlestown harbour and it's beaches. It seemed we had landed in paradise.



But alas the best laid plans of mice and men all went to hell in a handcart...... Most of the £15 million redevelopment money, was spent on multiple Architects and consultants, who carried out consultations with the locals to decide which plan they preferred, then ignored what the locals wanted and replaced the old 1960's concrete monstrosity, with a brand new 1960's inspired concrete monstrosity, that everyone hated, and what was worse, they only did half a job and left some of the worst concrete carbuncles slap bang in the middle of the shopping centre, for us all to admire.



The also managed to drive out all the independent traders and replaced them with huge retail units ready for all the big name stores to come flocking in. Needless to say, they didn't come. All we got was Poundland and a small scruffy TK Maxx......... The mice were furious.......



Then to add to our woes. All of Cornwall's borough councils were amalgamated into a Cornish unitary authority based in Truro........ I'll give you three guesses where all the council money goes these days.



Then the final nail in the coffin was the loss of the huge amounts of EU funding that just dried up following Brexit.



The mice have now all moved to Truro.



So we now have a town centre full of huge empty retail units that nobody wants. boarded up shopfronts, congregated groups of aggressive alcoholics and drug users, who have been imported into the town from other counties and just dumped, with little help and even less rehabilitation, no police presence to speak of. To be honest, nobody goes into town these days unless they absolutely have to.



I know there are many towns all over the country suffering a similar fate, but poor old St. Austell seems to have suffered far worse than most. Let down, failed and abandoned by borough councils, unity authorities and successive governments.



Interestingly, this retail unit was taken over by the council to promote all the interesting features and amenities that grace our thriving town centre. Says it all really



We count ourselves very lucky to have moved well away from the town centre,



So if you want a sneak peak into the type of dystopian future coming to a town centre near you, be my guest..........



PS. I am feeling much better now and am back to my ranting best.



PPS. I apologise in advance for the mass downloads over the next few days as I try to catch up with the Covid based void that seems to have appeared in my journal. 😁