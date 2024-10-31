Previous
An inconvenient cat by swillinbillyflynn
Don't look at the TV, look at me, I'm far more interesting. 😁

And don't even think about playing any of that bloody old vinyl crap, when you can listen to me wailing to tell you that my food bowl is empty. 😆
Kitty Hawke ace
Very regal !
October 31st, 2024  
Babs ace
I think she has got your attention.
October 31st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh she knows how to pose.
October 31st, 2024  
