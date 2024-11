New Strings

I have just restrung my friend Shelley's Gazouki for her. It was long over due...... Given that I tend to change my strings every 3 months, My Gazouki has had 4 new sets of strings since I last did hers. They were so black and horrid, I had to send the old strings of to the toxic biohazard disposal facility at Portan Down. 😁



Mind you she isn't as bad as our bass player, who tells me that she changes he bass strings every ten years............. whether they need it not. 😁🫨