Previous
Photo 1386
A bit of a shock...............
Lia asked me this morning, why I didn't eat any of nice, tasty, fresh mice she was bringing me..... It was at that point, I felt it was time to finally break the news to her, that she was adopted.
I explained that we still loved her like she was our own daughter, and it didn't change anything. She was a bit shocked, but I think she will get over it. 😁😁
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
0
1
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
4162
photos
134
followers
156
following
1379
1380
1381
1382
1383
1384
1385
1386
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
2nd November 2024 12:46pm
Tags
cat
,
adopted
,
lia
