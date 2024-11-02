A bit of a shock...............

Lia asked me this morning, why I didn't eat any of nice, tasty, fresh mice she was bringing me..... It was at that point, I felt it was time to finally break the news to her, that she was adopted.



I explained that we still loved her like she was our own daughter, and it didn't change anything. She was a bit shocked, but I think she will get over it. 😁😁