A bit of a shock............... by swillinbillyflynn
A bit of a shock...

Lia asked me this morning, why I didn't eat any of nice, tasty, fresh mice she was bringing me..... It was at that point, I felt it was time to finally break the news to her, that she was adopted.

I explained that we still loved her like she was our own daughter, and it didn't change anything. She was a bit shocked, but I think she will get over it. 😁😁
2nd November 2024

Swillin' Billy Flynn

@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
