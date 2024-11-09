Sign up
Previous
Photo 1393
These are a few of my favourite things.........
Sing along...............
F holes on basses and ebony pick guards,
moveable bridges and nice rosewood fretboards,
Framus and Fenders with bright jangly strings.
These are a few of my favourite things.
When I hit a bum note,
Or break my E string.
When I'm feeling bad.
I simply remember my favourite things,
And then I don't feel so bad.
😁
9th November 2024
9th Nov 24
2
2
ace
Kitty Hawke
ace
hahahaha......that is just fabulous.........and yes......I did so sing along !!!
November 9th, 2024
Diana
ace
How wonderful they are, yes you got me singing that old song ;-)
November 9th, 2024
