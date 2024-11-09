These are a few of my favourite things.........

Sing along...............



F holes on basses and ebony pick guards,

moveable bridges and nice rosewood fretboards,

Framus and Fenders with bright jangly strings.

These are a few of my favourite things.



When I hit a bum note,

Or break my E string.

When I'm feeling bad.

I simply remember my favourite things,

And then I don't feel so bad.



😁

