Previous
These are a few of my favourite things......... by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1393

These are a few of my favourite things.........

Sing along...............

F holes on basses and ebony pick guards,
moveable bridges and nice rosewood fretboards,
Framus and Fenders with bright jangly strings.
These are a few of my favourite things.

When I hit a bum note,
Or break my E string.
When I'm feeling bad.
I simply remember my favourite things,
And then I don't feel so bad.

😁
9th November 2024 9th Nov 24

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
381% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
hahahaha......that is just fabulous.........and yes......I did so sing along !!!
November 9th, 2024  
Diana ace
How wonderful they are, yes you got me singing that old song ;-)
November 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise