Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1403
I think Luna wants to go for a spin......
Despite a plethora of comfy sofas and strategically placed cushions, on top of The vinyl deck has become her new favourite place to sit.
Anytime we try to watch the TV, She just sits there blocking our view and giving us a look of total disdain. I think she may be passing judgement on our TV viewing choices. 😁
15th November 2024
15th Nov 24
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
4179
photos
134
followers
157
following
384% complete
View this month »
1396
1397
1398
1399
1400
1401
1402
1403
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
15th November 2024 3:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
tv
,
deck
,
choices
,
vinyl
,
luna
,
disdain
Diana
ace
Seems like your princess owns the house, she looks lovely up there ;-)
November 15th, 2024
Wendy
ace
lol she is up for some cueing. Now that is tallent.
November 15th, 2024
Babs
ace
What an attention seeker
November 15th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh she is very much in charge.
November 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close