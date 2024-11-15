Previous
I think Luna wants to go for a spin...... by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1403

I think Luna wants to go for a spin......

Despite a plethora of comfy sofas and strategically placed cushions, on top of The vinyl deck has become her new favourite place to sit.

Anytime we try to watch the TV, She just sits there blocking our view and giving us a look of total disdain. I think she may be passing judgement on our TV viewing choices. 😁
15th November 2024 15th Nov 24

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
384% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Seems like your princess owns the house, she looks lovely up there ;-)
November 15th, 2024  
Wendy ace
lol she is up for some cueing. Now that is tallent.
November 15th, 2024  
Babs ace
What an attention seeker
November 15th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh she is very much in charge.
November 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise