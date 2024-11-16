My beautiful Oud

Many years ago Hazel (Kitty's daughter and my regular bass player) and I, were messing about in the recording studio, with some Oud samples I had just acquired, and both agreed it was an absolutely amazing sounding musical instrument. At this point we were a few glasses in on the wine front.



After a few more glasses, we decided that the Oud was quite possibly the future of rock'n'roll.



After another glass, we decided to have a look on eBay, just out of interest, to see how much they cost.



After a drop more wine we both agreed that £450 was a very reasonable price to pay for such a fine instrument.............



A couple day later, this arrived in the post.



Hazel and I have subsequently been banned from shopping on eBay together while drunk......... 😁



However I have to say, that it is indeed a very fine instrument, it's sort of like a fretless 10 string lute, and it sounds amazing. It took me a while to get to grips with it, but it was worth the effort, and I have used it for recording on several occasions.



So Hazel and I are not the least bit repentant about our drunken impulse buy. It is just as well that Hazel's mother and my wife is a very tolerant and indulgent woman.😁