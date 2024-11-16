Previous
My beautiful Oud by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1404

My beautiful Oud

Many years ago Hazel (Kitty's daughter and my regular bass player) and I, were messing about in the recording studio, with some Oud samples I had just acquired, and both agreed it was an absolutely amazing sounding musical instrument. At this point we were a few glasses in on the wine front.

After a few more glasses, we decided that the Oud was quite possibly the future of rock'n'roll.

After another glass, we decided to have a look on eBay, just out of interest, to see how much they cost.

After a drop more wine we both agreed that £450 was a very reasonable price to pay for such a fine instrument.............

A couple day later, this arrived in the post.

Hazel and I have subsequently been banned from shopping on eBay together while drunk......... 😁

However I have to say, that it is indeed a very fine instrument, it's sort of like a fretless 10 string lute, and it sounds amazing. It took me a while to get to grips with it, but it was worth the effort, and I have used it for recording on several occasions.

So Hazel and I are not the least bit repentant about our drunken impulse buy. It is just as well that Hazel's mother and my wife is a very tolerant and indulgent woman.😁
16th November 2024

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
It looks an instrument of beauty.
November 16th, 2024  
Babs ace
I am sure it was a bargain even if you were both drunk when you bought it.
November 16th, 2024  
