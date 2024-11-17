Previous
Trees going up by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1405

Trees going up

Leaves coming down. I think winter has just arrived.
17th November 2024 17th Nov 24

Swillin' Billy Fl...

@swillinbillyflynn
Kitty Hawke ace
Ohhh....love this......so long as the leaves are not falling into my garden !
November 18th, 2024  
Mags ace
Gorgeous POV and framing!
November 18th, 2024  
Diana ace
Love the way you framed this beautiful shot!
November 18th, 2024  
