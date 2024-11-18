Sign up
Previous
Photo 1406
People think we are joking..........
when we say. we can't wait for the Halloween items to come into the shops, so we can go shopping for new home decor items...........
We spotted these beautiful spider web tablecloths, and we bought 8 of them. kitty sewed a seam along the top so we could use them as drapes for the bed.
Perfect for our Gothic themed bedroom. We may have to get some more, next Halloween, to use as matching net curtains for the windows.😁
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
1
1
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
4182
photos
135
followers
157
following
385% complete
View this month »
1399
1400
1401
1402
1403
1404
1405
1406
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
18th November 2024 2:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bed
,
bedroom
,
spider
,
web
,
poster
,
four
,
gothic
,
drapes
Diana
ace
Oh you guys are just too crazy for words, I mean that on a positive note and love the idea of matching curtains ;-)
November 18th, 2024
