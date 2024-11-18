Previous
People think we are joking.......... by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1406

People think we are joking..........

when we say. we can't wait for the Halloween items to come into the shops, so we can go shopping for new home decor items...........

We spotted these beautiful spider web tablecloths, and we bought 8 of them. kitty sewed a seam along the top so we could use them as drapes for the bed.

Perfect for our Gothic themed bedroom. We may have to get some more, next Halloween, to use as matching net curtains for the windows.😁

Diana ace
Oh you guys are just too crazy for words, I mean that on a positive note and love the idea of matching curtains ;-)
November 18th, 2024  
