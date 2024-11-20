Super sleuth Kitty in the Library

Kitty is the fastest reader I know, she just devours books at a rate that leaves poor dyslexics like myself, floundering in her wake. She seems to breeze her way through 8 library books a week. Usually Crime, She is quite into her detectives and forensic sciences and is a big fan of Patricia Cornwell and her long running Scarpetta series.



The upshot of which is, She has finely honed detective skills, so I am unlikely to get away with anything, and even if I try, she knows how to commit the perfect murder and exactly how to dispose of a body leaving no trace whatsoever................... 😟



As for me, I am in the unfortunate position of being a dyslexic, who loves to read, but I refuse to give in to it. So, I'm very much in the slow lane and only manage one novel a week. I use my kindle with a special font designed to make things easier for dyslexics, and it works really well for me.



I'm more of a science fiction/fantasy, vampires, werewolves, witches and swords and sorcery sort of guy. My favourite author is Neil Gaiman, and Neverwhere and Stardust are my favourite novels of all time. I'm also into science, quantum physics and astronomy, etc. I blame Carl Sagan for that.😁