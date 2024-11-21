Previous
My 1962 Framus Star Bass by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1409

My 1962 Framus Star Bass

This is my pride and joy. It has had a lot of work done on it to keep it up and running over the years.

A few years back, the original Framus pickup just died, it couldn't be repaired and trying to source a replacement was a task that even hens teeth collectors wouldn't even consider taking on. However my trusty luthier friend found an old 1960's Rickenbacker pickup that was the right shape and size, and installed that for me.

This combination of the Framus Body and the Rickenbacker pickup, has proved to be absolutely amazing and sounds brilliant. It is still my my first choice for many musical projects.

It is also a thing of great beauty and hangs on my studio wall like a priceless work of art. 😁
21st November 2024 21st Nov 24

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
386% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
What a gem!
November 21st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A beauty.
November 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact