My 1962 Framus Star Bass

This is my pride and joy. It has had a lot of work done on it to keep it up and running over the years.



A few years back, the original Framus pickup just died, it couldn't be repaired and trying to source a replacement was a task that even hens teeth collectors wouldn't even consider taking on. However my trusty luthier friend found an old 1960's Rickenbacker pickup that was the right shape and size, and installed that for me.



This combination of the Framus Body and the Rickenbacker pickup, has proved to be absolutely amazing and sounds brilliant. It is still my my first choice for many musical projects.



It is also a thing of great beauty and hangs on my studio wall like a priceless work of art. 😁