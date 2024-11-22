It's beginning to look a lot like pissedmas

Christmas just wouldn't be the same without a bottle or 12 of our favourite Sparkling Shiraz. This might just see us through to the new year.



For those not initiated into the wonderful world of Sparkling Shiraz, let me explain.



The first time you try it, you take a sip and say "oh that's a bit odd" because it is not what you were expecting. It's a bit sparkly for a red and it's a bit redish for a sparkling wine. After a second sip you say, "Actually, that's really nice".



After the third sip you say "oh yeah where do you buy this stuff?"



And then you are totally addicted. I should also point out that this particular one is 15% proof, so go a bit easy on it as it can catch you unawares. 😁



If you fancy giving it a try, it's £13.99 a bottle from Laithwaites, but if you order a case of 12 it's only £9.99 a bottle, which is exceedingly good value.