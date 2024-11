A proper pirate guitar

My very shiny black Aria Pro II Wildcat. It wails, it howls, it snarls, it's like trying to control a wild savage beast in your bare hands. Everything I could possibly wish for from a guitar.



Just doing the final preparations for the New Changelings album, launch party tonight....... "Different ain't a crime" will be released tonight at midnight and may god bless all that wail along with her.



If my liver and I survive the night, I'll see you all tomorrow. 😁