At last, It's here............

It has been a long wait. (Thank you poxy Covid), but at last, the brand new Changelings album "Different Ain't A Crime" is released today. Yaaaay whoop whoop!
It is hard to describe our music as we work very hard to not fit into a box, the best description anybody has come up with so far, is the reviewer who said "The Changelings are a sort of alternative, rock, jazz, folk, ambient, prog melting pot who are constantly sneaking up behind you to take you completely by surprise. And I have to say, that is not an entirely unpleasant experience. Surprisingly catchy tunes and earworms that haunt you in your sleep, and more drama than the Royal Shakespeare Company."
It is available to stream/download from iTunes, Spotify and all the usual places.
Or if you would like a physical CD, it is available to purchase from eBay. https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/176701165593
If you buy a CD we actually get paid £10 for our efforts rather than the the 50p in six months time we get from the likes of iTunes and Spotify. So I would very much recommend keeping CDs alive, and supporting independent musicians, so they can actually afford to eat and continue making more interesting music for you. 😁
You wouldn't want to live in world where the real musicians have all given up, and you are just drip fed AI generated pop bilge, would you. 😁
If you want a sneak preview you can hear some samples here.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zqO9fX-5Y3U
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3GdjWWtJXiU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2jZoHniVUSY
And I know that we are not supposed to advertise on here, so please feel free to report me and I will take my slap on the wrist from the management, and remain completely unrepentant. 😆