AAAAAARRRRRRRRRRRRRR!

Now that the latest Changelings album is well and truly launched....... on an unsuspecting world......



What's the next project for the Planet La La Music recording studio?



Well, I may actually get the festive season and new year off. but come January, I guess I'll have to start searching for some new and interesting sea shanties, and maybe writing some new original songs of the sea, for the next Pirates of St. Piran Album. No rest for the wicked....... and I'm reliably informed that I'm well wicked. 😁