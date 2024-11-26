Previous
Luna and Lia by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1414

Luna and Lia

Soaking up a bit of winter sun.

Not sure they are ever going to be good friends, but at least they are now tolerating each other. As long as they don't get too close, there are no fisticuffs.
26th November 2024 26th Nov 24

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Happy pussycats
November 27th, 2024  
