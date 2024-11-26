Sign up
Photo 1414
Luna and Lia
Soaking up a bit of winter sun.
Not sure they are ever going to be good friends, but at least they are now tolerating each other. As long as they don't get too close, there are no fisticuffs.
26th November 2024
26th Nov 24
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it.
4190
photos
135
followers
158
following
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
27th November 2024 3:50pm
Tags
cats
,
luna
,
lia
Renee Salamon
ace
Happy pussycats
November 27th, 2024
