Previous
Photo 1415
Balalaikas
Three string and six string versions. Of all the weird and wonderful instruments I have collected over the years, these are the only ones I have yet to record anything with.
I may have to investigate some traditional Ukrainian music for inspiration.
27th November 2024
27th Nov 24
3
1
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
27th November 2024 4:11pm
music
instrument
ukraine
balalaika
Casablanca
ace
Oh these look fantastic. I wonder what they sound like?
November 27th, 2024
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
@casablanca
Funnily enough, I was just looking for some traditional balalaika music on u Tube.
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/td6heUKuq74
November 27th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
What great looking instruments.
November 27th, 2024
