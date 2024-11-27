Previous
Balalaikas by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1415

Balalaikas

Three string and six string versions. Of all the weird and wonderful instruments I have collected over the years, these are the only ones I have yet to record anything with.

I may have to investigate some traditional Ukrainian music for inspiration.
27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it.
Casablanca
Oh these look fantastic. I wonder what they sound like?
November 27th, 2024  
Swillin' Billy Flynn
@casablanca Funnily enough, I was just looking for some traditional balalaika music on u Tube. https://www.youtube.com/shorts/td6heUKuq74
November 27th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
What great looking instruments.
November 27th, 2024  
