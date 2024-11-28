Beware the siren's song me lad,
For it's the song of your demise.
A symphony of temptation,
A rhapsody of lies.
Lash fast to the mainmast,
Resist the urge to stay.
Cover up your tortured ears,
And sail another way.
Or is your soul of little worth?
Are you prepared to trade
a moments sublime passion
for eternity ‘neath the waves.
Or will you be tempted
by her seductive tones
Melodies of destruction
that lay claim to your bones.
Avoid the voice that draws you near,
her beauty is skin deep.
your soul is for the taking,
it will be hers to keep.
If you wish to tell the tale
of how you got away,
beware the siren's song me lad
and live another day.
The dark seabed is littered
with all her former loves
baring silent witness
to the evil that she does.
Keep a strong hand on the tiller
and set a course that's true
Beware the siren's song me lad
She sings it just for you.
Think about your sweetheart,
waiting lonely on the shore,
if you succumb to the siren song
you'll ne'er see her no more,
your love can't sing like a siren
but I'll tell you by and by,
she will sing a sad lament
as your coffin passes by.
Copyright 2017 Swillin' Billy Flynn / Shelley "The Blade" Shiraz
And here is the recorded version if anybody is interested.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g9dozR_YNlw
Fabulous…