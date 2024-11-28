Beware the siren's song me lad,For it's the song of your demise.A symphony of temptation,A rhapsody of lies.Lash fast to the mainmast,Resist the urge to stay.Cover up your tortured ears,And sail another way.Or is your soul of little worth?Are you prepared to tradea moments sublime passionfor eternity ‘neath the waves.Or will you be temptedby her seductive tonesMelodies of destructionthat lay claim to your bones.Avoid the voice that draws you near,her beauty is skin deep.your soul is for the taking,it will be hers to keep.If you wish to tell the taleof how you got away,beware the siren's song me ladand live another day.The dark seabed is litteredwith all her former lovesbaring silent witnessto the evil that she does.Keep a strong hand on the tillerand set a course that's trueBeware the siren's song me ladShe sings it just for you.Think about your sweetheart,waiting lonely on the shore,if you succumb to the siren songyou'll ne'er see her no more,your love can't sing like a sirenbut I'll tell you by and by,she will sing a sad lamentas your coffin passes by.Copyright 2017 Swillin' Billy Flynn / Shelley "The Blade" ShirazAnd here is the recorded version if anybody is interested.