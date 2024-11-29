Sign up
Photo 1417
A rose for the one I love
I couldn't decide whether to go B&W or colour for this weeks
@fiveplustwo
theme. So I though Id post the colour version here.
The full B&W version is over here.
https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2024-11-29
29th November 2024
29th Nov 24
1
3
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it.
4193
photos
135
followers
158
following
388% complete
1410
1411
1412
1413
1414
1415
1416
1417
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Tags
love
,
rose
,
colour
,
selfie
Kitty Hawke
ace
Oh my...............................
November 29th, 2024
