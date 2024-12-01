The trials and tribulations of the happy songwriter

Back in the day, songwriting was easy. I was a struggling musician, living a life blighted by existential angst, psychopathic bosses. raging against a system designed to stifle my creativity, falling foul of all the various hazards of love and heartbreak............... My songwriting has always been inspired by real life experiences and emotions, so there was no shortage of inspiration for angry, passionate and rebellious songs.



These days I have escaped the rat race, become my own boss, I am comfortably off, and since I met Kitty, my love life is a thing that brings me great joy and happiness. This once "angry young man" has turned into a bit of a sad soppy old romantic.



The problem here is that people don't want to hear songs of happy contentment and comfortable bliss.



So, what am I to do? Well I can still get angry about politics, war and the environment, but on an emotional level I have had to become a good listener and rely on my friends emotional trauma and existential angst for my inspiration. I have to vent vicarious anger and frustrations to fuel my songwriting.



The only problem with this is that every now and then, some of my friends recognise themselves in my songs. Mostly they are flattered that I would write a song about them, but sometimes they say things like "Please, don't ever play that song to my partner, or I may be forced to kill you". 😁