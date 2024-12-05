The Chapple on the hill - St. Ives

As everyone is starting to get all festive and Christmassy. Can I put out a plea on behalf of all of us poor souls, who have birthdays close to Christmas. Our dear friend Trace has her birthday on Christmas eve, and she has never had a birthday party, not even for the big numbers ending in zero.



We always get the "Oh, I didn't get you birthday present, I just got you something for your birthday an Christmas combined."



Our birthdays are just considered as inconvenient, and an unnecessary expense at this already expensive time of year.



We never get birthday parties as they tend to get swallowed up by Christmas events, and we seldom get birthday presents. Most years I spend my birthday gigging with the Pirates.



My birthday falls on December 18th. So we have a rule in our house that Christmas doesn't start until Dec 19th. Anything prior to that is classified as Billymas. Any trees that go up before the 19th are not Christmas trees, they are in fact Billymas trees. All festivities are counted as celebrating the great feast of Billymas, And the 12 days of Billymas start on December 6th.



I feel it is only fair that I take this stand, as I am a real physical corporeal being who graces this planet with his physical presence, which is more than Jesus ever does. He has never shown up at any birthday party I've ever thrown for him. It's just rude and ungrateful behaviour on his part, if you ask me. 😁