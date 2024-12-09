Previous
A nice cup of tea. by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1427

A nice cup of tea.

Pre shopping fortification. Dealing with the ravening hoards in Tesco, is almost impossible to endure, without a cup of tea to steady our nerves.
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

Swillin' Billy Fl...

@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
Mags ace
Beautiful capture of Kitty!
December 10th, 2024  
