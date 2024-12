Alternative Nativity

I thought I would join in with the festive spirit and make a nativity scene.



Sadly we have very few suitable items around the house....... So, I just had to improvise.



But I think it still works......... there are three wise space cats, who brought gifts of Gold, Frankincense and Purrrrr! The three dino shepherds would have brought their sheep, but they have not evolved yet. There is an angel cat, Joseph, Mary and the little baby jeezpus. What more do you want. 😁❄️🎄❄️