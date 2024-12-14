Previous
Nutcracker vampires. by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1432

Nutcracker vampires.

Doing my best to be festive.................. but for those of us of a Goth inclination, Halloween seems to hang on, right through to the new year................. and way beyond. 😆🧛🏻‍♀️🎄🧛🏻

However, If I hear Mariah Carey one more time................ blood will be spilled. 🧛🏻‍♀️🦇
Kitty Hawke ace
Ohhhhhhh............nice...........
December 14th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Those fangs look menacing.
December 14th, 2024  
Joy's Focus ace
Haha!
December 14th, 2024  
