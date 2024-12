Bottoms up

We managed to get through the Pirates of St. Piran Christmas party last night........... relatively unscathed. So now we move onto the great feast of Billymas on Wednesday, Yule on Saturday, then it's just Christmas and new year to get through next week.



This time of year is never good for my poor liver............ It usually manages to cope................ somehow. πŸΎπŸ·πŸΈπŸΊπŸ»πŸŽ„πŸΎπŸŽ†πŸ·πŸΈπŸΊπŸ˜