It's not too late.............

...........to get a quick letter off to Santa, to see if he can find what you really really want for Christmas.



But can I request that you ladies, please stop asking him to bring you the perfect man for Christmas.............. The fat bastard has tried to kidnap me, and shove me in a sack 5 time already this week. 🤣



And anybody thinking of sending me a Christmas present I take a size 4001 in Rickenbacker bass guitars. 😁