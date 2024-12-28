Sign up
Photo 1446
Photo 1446
Fe Fi Fo Thumb
I smell the blood of a Cornishman.
The Green Giant lurking in the shadows at Heligan.
Looking a bit wilted and waiting for the green shoots of spring.
28th December 2024
28th Dec 24
3
5
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it.
4222
photos
136
followers
159
following
396% complete
1439
1440
1441
1442
1443
1444
1445
1446
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
20th December 2024 8:08pm
green
giant
heligan
Suzanne
ace
Hélianthe has been on my wish list for a long time, green giants and all. All the best for 2025.
December 28th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Pretty cool…
December 28th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Wow he’s fabulous! My sons favourite garden…but he mikes away in NZ now.
December 28th, 2024
