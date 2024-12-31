Previous
Happy new year to you all from me and Kitty by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1449

Happy new year to you all from me and Kitty

No new years resolutions for us. We have reached the age, where we have given up everything we are prepared to give up....... We have achieved all the personal development and character building we are prepared to do, and are desperately clinging to our last few vices and guilty pleasures that make life worth living.

So I guess that means we have reached our peak, and we are the best version of ourselves that we are ever going to be. So I'm afraid you are just going to have to put up with us, exactly the way we are for another year. 😁🍾🏴‍☠️🍷🍸🎸😁
John Falconer ace
Happy New Year. I’m still working on resolutions I made 50 years ago.
December 31st, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
OH yes indeed..........so very true X
December 31st, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely light (and person :)
Happy New Year to you + the better half)
December 31st, 2024  
