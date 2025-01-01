I'm guessing that................

Previous
the healing powers of the waters from St. Just Holy Well, aren't quite as efficacious as the vicar might have you believe.

Welcome to 2025....... Hold on tight, and good luck everyone. 😁

Casablanca ace
Lol! Welcome to the year. Let’s see what it brings and don’t drink dodgy looking water.
January 1st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Well, well, well!
January 1st, 2025  
kali ace
As long as it doesn't cause a rash
January 1st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Yes welcome to the new year…
January 1st, 2025  
